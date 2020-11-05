Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cramer: Buy Skyworks Solution On Strong Earnings, Apple Partnership
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 05, 2020 10:31am   Comments
Share:
Cramer: Buy Skyworks Solution On Strong Earnings, Apple Partnership

In Thursday’s “Stop Trading” segment on CNBC, Jim Cramer took a look at the recent tech earnings from Apple suppliers.

Apple Suppliers: Cramer said companies like Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM), Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ: QRVO) and Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS) all reported strong earnings for this quarter.

All the companies have being a supplier for Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) in common: “All the excess demand is from Apple.”

Cramer said Apple is like “Fight Club” since the first rule of Fight Club is you can’t talk about it, similar to companies that have deals with Apple.

Related Link: Skyworks Solutions: Q4 Earnings Insights

Cramer on Skyworks: Cramer said Skyworks reported quarterly earnings that saw “unbelievable numbers." He said the company’s quarter may have been the best in the sector other than Qualcomm.

Skyworks said on its earnings call it couldn't make enough products said Cramer, questioning how many companies can say that right now.

Cramer said Qualcomm and Qorvo are busting out on strong earnings, but Skyworks isn't: “The idea that Skyworks isn’t at an all-time high is ridiculous.”

“Buy Skyworks Solutions,” Cramer said, calling company CEO Liam Griffin “best in show.”

Stock Performance: Skyworks Solutions shares are up 5% to $146.27 on Thursday. The company’s 52 week high is $158.61, set in October.

Qualcomm shares are up 14% to $147 on Thursday and hit a new 52 week high of $148.80 earlier in the morning.

Qorvo shares are up 11% to $147.76 on Thursday and hit a new 52 week high of $152.37 earlier in the morning.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SWKS)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
Skyworks Solutions: Q4 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For November 2, 2020
Earnings Outlook For Skyworks Solutions
4 Semiconductor Ideas Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Apple Suppliers CNBCEarnings Long Ideas News Tech Media Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com