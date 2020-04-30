Market Overview

Twitter Reports Q1 Earnings Beat, Monetizable DAUs Rise To 166M
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 30, 2020 8:05am   Comments
Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) reported quarterly earnings of 11 cents per share on Thursday, which beat the analyst consensus estimate by a penny. This is a 70.27% decrease over earnings of 37 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $807.637 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $775.960 million. This is a 2.64% increase over sales of $786.890 million the same period last year.

The company reported first-quarter average monetizable daily active users of 166 million versus 134 million in the same period last year and 152 million in the previous quarter.

Twitter reported the average U.S. mDAU were 33 million for the first-quarter, compared to 28 million in the same period of the previous year and compared to 31 million in the previous quarter.

The company reported the average international mDAU were 133 million for the first-quarter, compared to 105 million in the same period of the previous year and compared to 121 million in the previous quarter.

Twitter shares were trading up 5.1% at $32.70 in Thursday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $45.86 and a 52-week low of $20.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

