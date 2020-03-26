GameStop Reports Mixed Q4 Earnings

GameStop (NYSE: GME) reported quarterly earnings of $1.27 per share on Thursday, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 79 cents by 60.76%. This is a 20.63% decrease over earnings of $1.60 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $2.194 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $2.24 billion by 2.05%. This is a 28.37% decrease over sales of $3.063 billion the same period last year.

Fourth-quarter comparable store sales were down 26.1% year over year.

GameStop shares were trading up 5% at $4.63 in Thursday’s after-hours session.The stock has a 52-week high of $10.54 and a 52-week low of $3.15.