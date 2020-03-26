Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

GameStop Reports Mixed Q4 Earnings
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 26, 2020 4:17pm   Comments
Share:

GameStop (NYSE: GME) reported quarterly earnings of $1.27 per share on Thursday, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 79 cents by 60.76%. This is a 20.63% decrease over earnings of $1.60 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $2.194 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $2.24 billion by 2.05%. This is a 28.37% decrease over sales of $3.063 billion the same period last year.

Fourth-quarter comparable store sales were down 26.1% year over year.

GameStop shares were trading up 5% at $4.63 in Thursday’s after-hours session.The stock has a 52-week high of $10.54 and a 52-week low of $3.15.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GME)

GameStop's Q4 Earnings Preview
7 Stocks To Watch For March 26, 2020
Earnings Scheduled For March 26, 2020
36 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
GameStop Changes Mind And Decides To Shut Down All US Stores Due To COVID-19 Pandemic After Employees Outbreak
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 20, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News After-Hours Center

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga