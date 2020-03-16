AcelRx Pharmaceuticals: Q4 Earnings Insights

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 100% over the past year to ($0.18), which beat the estimate of ($0.20).

Revenue of $475,000 lower by 22.51% year over year, which missed the estimate of $1,010,000.

Looking Ahead

Q1 revenue expected between $2,300,000 and $2,300,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Nov 06, 2019

Time: 05:00 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/406/32150

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $4.00

Company's 52-week low was at $0.91

Price action over last quarter: down 48.50%

Company Overview

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for use in medically supervised settings. The company's proprietary, non-invasive sublingual formulation technology delivers sufentanil with consistent pharmacokinetic profiles. The company has one approved product in the U.S., DSUVIA (sufentanil sublingual tablet) known as DZUVEO in Europe indicated for the management of acute pain, severe enough to require an opioid analgesic for adult patients and one product candidate, Zalviso (sufentanil sublingual tablet system, SST system being developed as an innovatively designed patient-controlled analgesia (PCA) system for reduction of moderate-to-severe acute pain in medically supervised settings.