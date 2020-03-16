AcelRx Pharmaceuticals: Q4 Earnings Insights
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 100% over the past year to ($0.18), which beat the estimate of ($0.20).
Revenue of $475,000 lower by 22.51% year over year, which missed the estimate of $1,010,000.
Looking Ahead
Q1 revenue expected between $2,300,000 and $2,300,000.
Conference Call Details
Date: Nov 06, 2019
Time: 05:00 PM ET
Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/406/32150
Price Action
Company's 52-week high was at $4.00
Company's 52-week low was at $0.91
Price action over last quarter: down 48.50%
Company Overview
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for use in medically supervised settings. The company's proprietary, non-invasive sublingual formulation technology delivers sufentanil with consistent pharmacokinetic profiles. The company has one approved product in the U.S., DSUVIA (sufentanil sublingual tablet) known as DZUVEO in Europe indicated for the management of acute pain, severe enough to require an opioid analgesic for adult patients and one product candidate, Zalviso (sufentanil sublingual tablet system, SST system being developed as an innovatively designed patient-controlled analgesia (PCA) system for reduction of moderate-to-severe acute pain in medically supervised settings.
