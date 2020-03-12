Market Overview

Drilling Deep: Great News! Diesel Prices Are Lower. Bad News! Diesel Prices Are Lower
FreightWaves  
March 12, 2020 1:54pm   Comments
Among all the chaos in markets these past days has been one that is of particular importance to the trucking industry – the price of oil and the price of diesel have collapsed.

This may sound like nothing but a good thing for the trucking sector, but as are many things, it's complicated. Drilling Deep host John Kingston is joined by FreightWaves' Sultan of SONAR Zach Strickland to discuss his work on the correlation between diesel prices and freight rates. It's not what you might think. 

Image by Terry McGraw from Pixabay

