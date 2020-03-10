Recap: Resonant Q4 Earnings

Shares of Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) moved higher after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

• Earnings per share came in at a loss of $0.24, which missed the estimate by $0.06.

• Revenue of $459,000 rose by 258.59% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $280,000.

Details Of The Call

• Date: Mar 10, 2020

• Time: 11:01 PM ET

• Webcast URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1287055&tp_key=932ac23a37

Recent Stock Performance

• 52-week high: $3.58

• 52-week low was at $1.34

• Price action over last quarter: Up 43.57%

Company Overview

Resonant is a late stage development company. It is developing software, intellectual property and a services platform to increase designer efficiency, reduce time to market and lower unit cost in the design of filters for radio frequency front ends for mobile device industry.