Freight Futures Daily Curve: 3/4

Freight Futures contract to watch today: March (Spot) National Contract

After a wild couple of trading sessions, including the February to March spot contract roll, calm returned to the Trucking Freight Futures markets. The March National contract (FUT.VNU202003) settled fractionally higher on Tuesday to $1.384/mile, $0.022 above where the February contract went off the board last Friday. The East regional contract (FUT.VEU202003) also settled up a fraction to close at $1.528. Both the West regional (FUT.VWU202003) and the South regional (FUT.VSU202003) contracts were unchanged on the day at $1.417 and $1.206, respectively.

On the individual lane contracts in the East, the CHI to ATL contract (FUT.VCA202003) ended the day 0.11% higher to $1.770 as did the ATL to PHL contract (FUT.VAP202003), which closed at $1.801. The PHL to CHI contract (FUT.VPC202003) held steady and ended the session at $1.012.

In the West, both contracts finished the day unchanged, with the LAX to SEA contract (FUT.VLS202003) closing at $1.944 and the SEA to LAX contract (FUT.VSL202003) settling at $0.890. In the South, a fractional gain to $1.056 in the DAL to LAX contract (FUT.VDL202003) was offset by an equal drop in the LAX to DAL contract (FUT.VLD202003) to $1.356.

SONAR Tickers: FUT.VNU202003, FUT.VNU202002

