Kohl's Reports Q4 Earnings Beat
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 03, 2020 7:29am   Comments
Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.99 per share on Tuesday, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.88 by 5.85%. This is a 11.16% decrease over earnings of $2.24 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $6.832 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $6.52 billion by 4.79%. This is a 0.13% increase over sales of $6.823 billion the same period last year. Kohl's comparable sales are the same from last year.

The company sees fiscal year 2020 EPS $4.20-$4.60 versus the $4.76 estimate.

Kohl's shares were trading up 5.3% at $40.46 in Tuesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $75.91 and a 52-week low of $37.11.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Earnings News Guidance Best of Benzinga

