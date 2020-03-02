7 Stocks To Watch For March 2, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ: XRAY) to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion before the opening bell. DENTSPLY SIRONA shares fell 1.9% to close at $49.24 on Friday.
- Analysts are expecting Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: MDRX) to have earned $0.18 per share on revenue of $457.83 million in the latest quarter. Allscripts Healthcare will release earnings after the markets close. Allscripts Healthcare shares dropped 4.7% to close at $7.54 on Friday.
- NantHealth Inc (NASDAQ: NH) reported an adjusted loss of $0.04 per share, down from $0.08 per share, for the year-ago quarter. Its revenue increased 6% to $24.2 million. NantHealth shares fell 7.1% to $2.11 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $4.11 billion. Core-Mark shares slipped 0.1% to $23.01 in after-hours trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- Analysts expect JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ: JD) to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $166.62 billion before the opening bell. JD.com shares gained 2.3% to $39.39 in after-hours trading.
- TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) lowered its preliminary sales guidance for the fourth quarter $850.1 million-$871.9 million, versus $959.1 million-$980.9 million. TAL Education shares slipped 0.7% to $54.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- After the closing bell, Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE: KWR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $389.92 million. Quaker Chemical shares declined 0.5% to $156.80 in after-hours trading.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.