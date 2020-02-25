Weight Watchers Reports Q4 Earnings Beat

Weight Watchers International Inc (NYSE: WW) reported quarterly earnings of 42 cents per share on Tuesday, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 38 cents by 10.53%. This is a 33.33% decrease over earnings of 63 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $332.58 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $330.63 million by 0.59%. This is a 0.66% increase over sales of $330.386 million the same period last year.

"We ended 2019 with 4.2 million subscribers, a record level for a year-end and up 8% from the end of 2018, with subscriber growth in all of our major geographic markets," said CFO Nick Hotchkin. "Subscriber growth trends improved each quarter throughout the year, a testament to our global team's focus and efforts to improve marketing execution. Member recruitment so far in 2020 has been well above the prior year, as expected, and is reflected in revenue and earnings growth guidance for full year 2020."

Weight Watchers shares were trading up 10% at $38.49 in the after-hours session.The stock has a 52-week range between $47.19 and $16.71.

