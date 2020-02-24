Earnings Scheduled For February 24, 2020
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Carter's, Inc. (NYSE: CRI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.89 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.
- Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE: AWI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $256.29 million.
- Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $740.14 million.
- Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: DORM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $265.89 million.
- Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $234.27 million.
- Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE: KOS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $398.03 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $1.68 billion.
- HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $14.63 billion.
- Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE: PANW) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $843.26 million.
- Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $4.76 billion.
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $2.34 billion.
- Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE: SHAK) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $153.12 million.
- Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE: OII) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $515.73 million.
- Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.
- Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $658.14 million.
- Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSII) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $177.10 million.
- ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $2.72 billion.
- Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (NYSE: FBM) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $538.88 million.
- Kaman Corporation (NASDAQ: KAMN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $231.20 million.
- Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $252.31 million.
- Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $598.83 million.
- Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE: TREX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $159.37 million.
- Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDP) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $221.73 million.
- Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.60 per share on revenue of $690.23 million.
- American States Water Company (NYSE: AWR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $117.00 million.
- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $197.34 million.
- Apergy Corporation (NYSE: APY) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $258.22 million.
- Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $440.77 million.
- Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $99.78 million.
- Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: XHR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $278.02 million.
- Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: OFIX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $122.99 million.
