Domino's Pizza Delivers Hot Q4, Shares Rise 15%

Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) reported fourth-quarter results which sent the stock soaring higher by more than 15%.

What Happened

Domino's said it earned $3.13 per share in the fourth quarter on revenue of $1.15 billion versus expectations of $2.98 per share and $1.12 billion. Global retail sales rose 6.9% in the quarter (7.6% ex-fx) while global retail sales rose 5.7% (8.0% ex-fx) for the full-year.

Fourth quarter U.S. same-store sales rose 3.4% in the quarter and 3.2% for the full-year. Same-store sales growth in the international business was 1.7% in the quarter and 1.9% for the full-year.

Net income for the quarter rose 15.8% from last year to $17.7 million, mostly due to higher royalty revenues from franchised stores, higher supply chain volumes, and lower G&A expenses.

Why It's Important

Domino's strong performance allowed the company to increase its quarterly dividend by 20%. Shareholders of record on March 13 will receive 78 cents per share on March 30.

"I am extremely proud of the accomplishments of our franchisees and our team members from around the world, not just in the fourth quarter, but throughout all of 2019," said Ritch Allison, Domino's CEO. "Our relentless focus on our customers, our franchisees and the long-term growth and profitability of the Domino's business model helped us deliver a solid 2019 in the face of unique competitive headwinds."

What's Next

Domino's doesn't provide investors quarterly or annual guidance but management reaffirmed its two- to three-year outlook:

Global retail sales growth of 7% to 10%.

U.S. same-store sales growth of 2% to 5%.

International same-store sales growth of 1% to 4%.

Global net unit growth of 6% to 8%.

