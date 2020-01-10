Market Overview

Domino's New Supply Chain Center Will Include Automation

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 10, 2020 4:11pm   Comments
Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) began construction on a 59,000 square foot facility which will serve as a high-tech supply chain center, the company said Wednesday.

Domino's new facility in Katy, Texas will be tasked with producing dough for more than 300 stores throughout the region, according to FBN. But what's more unique about the facility is it will include automated technology, such as ingredient batching, mixing and portioning, weight-adjusted, tray stacking, and spiral coolers

The facility will be able to make 20,000 trays of dough balls each day.

Why It's Important

Domino's considers itself to be as much as a technology company as it is a pizza company. The company's open embrace of innovation through voice ordering or self-driving delivery cars has been viewed by some Street analysts as giving Domino's a key competitive advantage over its peers.

Construction of the facility is in part due to the restaurant's ongoing growth which creates the need for new supply capacity, EVP of supply chain services Stu Levy said in a statement.

Domino's new facility will open in late 2020 and serve stores in nearby Texas and parts of Louisiana.

