Electric Vehicles And Solar Technology – The New Era Of Energy Revolution

Most developed countries are beyond willing to go 100 percent green. Yet, according to IEA, ‘green energy' powers less than a third of the world's energy supply. But in the grand scheme of things one thing is certain, the new era of a big energy revolution is ahead of us. And it is pioneered by all-electric vehicles and solar power. So, let's review who are the companies leading this green energy revolution that will hopefully make the world a better place for us all.

Tesla Inc

In case you have been living under a rock or went to another plant, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has enjoyed one heck of a February following a second straight quarter of profits and an upbeat earnings call. But its upcoming Cybertruck is already set to have fierce rivals. Namely, Rivian's R1T, Atlis's XT, Bollinger's B2 and Lordstown Motors Corp.'s version of a lithium-ion battery pickup. Rivian, Lordstown and Bollinger are set to begin production late this year. General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) and Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) have also announced their all electric design versions. But we have no other details besides their 2021 sales targets.

A young automaker Nikola is also entering the green pickup game as Monday, the young automaker unveiled the newsest addition to its fleet, Hydrogen Badger Pickup. And like the Rivian, Atlis and Lordstown models, Nikola's pickup looks more traditional than Tesla's Cybertruck, whose futuristic, to put it politely, look is expected by some analysts to turn off classic pickup consumers. So just because Tesla is now worth more than Ford and GM combined, by no means it should not worry about its electric throne.

New Solar Products on Amazon

Franchise Holdings International (OTC: FNHI) announced this morning that it will start selling their products on Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN). FNHI's fully owned subsidiary Worksport has expanded its portfolio of intellectual properties recently and is scheduled to launch world's first solar technology tonneau cover. The company has well enhanced its shareholder value by the patents it acquired.

With such a robust patent portfolio under its belt, and one that is rapidly expanding, this company is bound to bring much more than just sun-powered light-truck tonneau covers. And one thing is certain, it is the only player in the light truck industry to have gone this far.

Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy Inc, (NYSE: CWEN), with a market capitalization of $1.68B. K, had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The stock moved to 22.87% in last six months.

Con Edison

Then we have the subsidiary of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE: ED), one of the nation's largest energy delivery organizations, who just announced on February 11 that is executing a New IT Vision with Cognizant (NASDAQ: CTSH) to Better Serve 10 Million New Yorkers as part of a multi-year agreement. Cognizant will build an IT infrastructure that supports Con Edison's ongoing commitment to efficiently provide its customers with clean and reliable energy.

First Solar

Next, we have the largest solar stock, First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR), soared 1,000% in less than two years. So it is by no means an exaggeration to say that the solar craze drove solar stocks to the moon. The Sun, actually.

Possible Partnerships On The Horizon

Surely, a thought has crossed your mind: what could happen if these companies combine their strengths? Well, FNHI started doing this already as it already locked down on the patents and is in the process of selling the products on Amazon. These developments might make it hard for companies to go around it. And its options are indeed endless. Solar covers could surely go as far as expanding the driving range and who knows how it could even enhance Tesla's electric vehicles.

Throughout history, the solar dream was too ahead of its time. And there was no amount of good environmental awareness and consequent actions to make up for the fact it was uncompetitive due to high costs. But this is no longer the case. Today, solar panels sell at a fraction of what they cost back in the day and they have become ten-times more efficient. And for the first time ever, solar energy is cheaper than fossil fuel energy in most countries. But it has only one down-fall, it depends on the Sun. However, the advancement of the above companies have shown that green technology may well power the whole world and sooner than many can imagine.

With so much room for growth, solar stocks could easily double, triple, or who knows which heights it can attain in the coming years. And if the strengths of these companies combine, who knows what the power of synergy could end up creating! A new world, for sure.

