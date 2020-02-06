Thursday's Market Minute: IPO Earnings

Earnings season continues, and some more nascent companies are beginning to report: Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) after the bell yesterday, Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) and Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) after the close today. 2019 was a lesson in disappointment for many eager to invest in big, buzzy names coming to the market, only for the stocks to drop precipitously after a run-up: Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) and Uber, and even profitable companies like Pinterest, or the much-hyped Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND).

Despite Beyond Meat's constant headlines and new fast-food deals, the stock is less than half of its high around $240, which it hit last July. Of course, most of these companies pitch themselves as growth stocks, promising an eventual path to profitability. However, it is clear from the charts that Wall Street is unsatisfied with promises and expects results soon.

Will they be able to deliver? And will their troubles dampen enthusiasm for another round of IPOs this year from names like Airbnb and Doordash? Tune into the TD Ameritrade Network for earnings coverage, IPO discussion, and more.

Image by Pexels from Pixabay