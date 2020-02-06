Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Facebook At Key Inflection Point

elliottwavetrader.net , Benzinga Contributor  
February 06, 2020 9:08am   Comments
Share:
Facebook At Key Inflection Point

By Carolyn Boroden, ElliottWaveTrader.net

Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) has rallied from our recent buy set-up, bouncing off our Fibonacci price projection zone just above $200, triggering a buy entry.  The potential target, if that $200 level is a more important low, is the 1.272 extension at the $230 area. The initial definition of risk was below the recent low made into the support zone.

Although I do believe that the 1.272 target is possible, FB is currently moving into what I like to call a hurdle. If the setup is going to play out fully, FB needs to clear an important zone of resistance in the 212.76-215.36 area.

This zone includes a .618 retracement of the prior swing, along with a 100% projection of a prior rally swing.

If we do push through this zone, the odds increase for a continued rally towards the upside target at the 230 area.

A failure to clear this same key zone leaves us vulnerable to more downside instead.

Consider it an inflection point and trade accordingly. See more of our analysis on Facebook as well as on Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA), Google Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) and Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) in our video here.

Carolyn Boroden, also known as the "Fibonacci Queen," is an analyst at ElliottWaveTrader.net, where she covers U.S. equity indices, precious metals, and individual stocks.

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Posted-In: Earnings News Guidance Commodities Markets Tech Media General

 

Related Articles (AAPL + AMZN)

Gates Foundation Pledges Another $90M To Fight Coronavirus Outbreak
6 Potential M&A Targets For Tesla
Shorts In A Twist: Tesla Shares Seem To Be Going Through A Classic "Squeeze"
3 Sector ETFs That Added Lots Of Cash In January
Amazon Made It Happen And Gained The $1 Trillion Club Membership
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga