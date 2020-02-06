Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Yum Brands Reports Mixed Q4, CFO Says It's 'A Stronger Company'
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 06, 2020 9:16am   Comments
Share:
Yum Brands Reports Mixed Q4, CFO Says It's 'A Stronger Company'

Yum Brands (NYSE: YUM) reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1 per share Thursday, missing the analyst consensus estimate of $1.14 by 12.28%.

This is a 150% increase over earnings of 40 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $1.694 billion, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.66 billion by 2.05%. This is an 8.73% increase over sales of $1.558 billion in the same period last year.

"Fourth-quarter results were a solid end to the year where we met or exceeded each component of our guidance, including full-year 2019 core operating profit growth, which was an increase of 12%, or 11% excluding the 53rd week," CFO Chris Turner said in a statement.

“I'm especially pleased that we opened over 1,000 net new units in the fourth-quarter alone. We've emerged from our transformation a stronger company, and I look forward to accelerating the growth of our iconic brands, championing the customer experience and unlocking further value for our stakeholders." 

Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE: YUMC), which spun off from Yum, said Wednesday that it has been impacted by the coronavirus. 

Yum China said that it has temporarily closed more than 30% of its stores as it seeks to protect employees and customers from the impact of the virus. The separate company reported 40-50% reduced sales year-on-year in the restaurants that have remained open since the Lunar New Year.

Yum Brands shares were trading down 4.48% at $102 in Thursday’s premarket session. The stock has a 52-week high of $119.72 and a 52-week low of $88.52.

Related Links:

Chinese KFC Owner Yum China Stock Dips As Company Closes 30% Of All Stores

Yum Brands, Yum China Trade Lower On Q3 Earnings

Photo by Coolcaesar via Wikimedia.

Posted-In: Fast FoodEarnings News Restaurants General Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (YUM + YUMC)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain As China Cuts Tariffs
Chinese KFC Owner Yum China Stock Dips As Company Closes 30% Of All Stores
12 Stocks To Watch For February 6, 2020
Earnings Scheduled For February 6, 2020
Yum Brands Q4 Earnings Preview
Earnings Scheduled For February 5, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga