Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tuesday's Market Minute: REVIEWING THE FAANG 4Q
TD Ameritrade Network  
 
February 04, 2020 9:44am   Comments
Share:
Tuesday's Market Minute: REVIEWING THE FAANG 4Q

Now that Alphabet has reported earnings, all of the big tech giants that make up the FAANG index have shown their hands from 4Q19.

The market reacted negatively to Google’s parent company posting a miss on revenue estimates, and shares lost about $60 in postmarket trading. Year-over-year, revenue increased by 17 percent (AAPL was the only FAANG name to not report double-digit revenue growth in 4Q), and GOOGL (NASDAQ: GOOGL) revealed to investors annual sales from its YouTube advertising for the first time: $15 billion. The rest of the FAANG names have been on a wild ride over the last month. Shares popped after earnings reports from Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX), Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) showed strength in highly anticipated revenue streams: NFLX continued to add paid members worldwide; AAPL’s customers bought the iPhone 11 and are paying monthly for more services; and AMZN made slightly more of a dent in Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Azure’s space of the cloud market with AWS.

Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB), on the other hand, did not impress the street with its earnings beat and 25 percent revenue growth Y/Y. But what do all of these stocks really have in common? Initially it was the momentum play, but on a 52-week period, the charts of these companies look a lot different than they did a year or two prior. Only AAPL has maintained the upward trajectory that once bonded the FAANG names.

Posted-In: Earnings News Guidance Emerging Market ETFs Commodities Options IPOs Global Best of Benzinga

 

Related Articles (AAPL + AMZN)

14 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Elon Musk Getting Richer Faster Than Any Other Billionaire This Year
Amazon Testing Online Platform To Let Merchants Shop For Loans: Report
Bridge Strikes, Oil Tanks, 21-Day Water Fasts, And Coronavirus Spreads
Today's Pickup: Amazon Taking More Logistics Work In-House; Steer Clear Of The ATL
Here's How Large Apple Option Traders Are Positioning Following Coronavirus Outbreak
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga