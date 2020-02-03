Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Asbury Automotive Group: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga News Desk  
 
February 03, 2020 12:08pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE: ABG) rallied 5% after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

  • Earnings per share increased 15% over the past year to $2.53, which beat the estimate of $2.34.
  • Revenue of $1,894,000,000 higher by 6.17% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,880,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Technicals

  • 52-week high: $123.44
  • 52-week low was at $65.54
  • Price action over last quarter: Up 9.97%

Company Description

Asbury Automotive Group is a regional collection of automobile dealerships that went public in March 2002. After it buys Park Place in early 2020, the company will operate about 98 stores with associated parts and service departments. About 85% of new-vehicle revenue will come from luxury and import brands. Asbury also offers third-party financing and insurance products. Asbury operates in 10 states (mostly Texas and the Southeast), and the company entered Colorado in 2019. Asbury generated $6.9 billion of revenue in 2018, and in 2020, the company expects this figure is to be about $9 billion when including Park Place.

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ABG)

30 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
8 Stocks To Watch For February 3, 2020
Earnings Scheduled For February 3, 2020
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga