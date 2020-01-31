Market Overview

Recap: Church & Dwight Co Q4 Earnings
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 31, 2020 12:16pm   Comments
Shares of Church & Dwight Co (NYSE: CHD) moved higher by 2.94% after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

  • Earnings per share decreased 3.51% over the past year to $0.55, which in line with the estimate.
  • Revenue of $1,144,000,000 higher by 6.52% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,140,000,000.

Outlook

  • Q1 EPS expected between $0.73 and $0.76 compared to the analyst estimate of $0.76.
  • Q1 revenue expected to be between $1,113,000,000 and $1,113,000,000, versus the analyst estimate of $1,120,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Technicals

  • 52-week high was at $80.99
  • 52-week low: $59.64
  • Price action over last quarter: Up 4.23%

Company Description

Church & Dwight is the leading producer of baking soda in the world. Around a dozen of its products are sold under the Arm & Hammer brand umbrella, such as baking soda, toothpaste, cat litter, and carpet cleaner. Its mix also includes Xtra, Trojan, OxiClean, First Response, Nair, L'il Critters/Vitafusion, and Orajel--together constituting more than 80% of its annual sales and profits. About two years ago, the firm announced the addition of Water Pik, which manufactures oral water flossers and replacement showerheads, to its mix. Church & Dwight derives about 85% of its sales from its home turf.

Posted-In: Earnings News

