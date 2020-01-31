Friday's Market Minute: Late-Day Rally Wanes As Coronavirus Looms

Equity futures saw a blistering 1.3% rally in the latter half of yesterday, shrugging off both the World Health Organization’s declaration of the coronavirus becoming a global emergency as well as the U.S. State Department issuing a red alert advisory urging Americans not to travel to China.

The move was enough to propel S&P 500 (INDEXSP: .INX) futures up 0.7% on the day, but enthusiasm seems to be waning as markets now point toward a lower open. After Sunday’s -0.6% open, the /ES has since recovered and filled the gap, but failed to reclaim last week’s all-time highs. The downward spike that opened the week also generated several bearish technical signals, including the RSI crossing below the overbought threshold, a Parabolic SAR crossover, and the ADX rising from a trough which suggests increasing directional strength.

The contract has held between the Linear Regression 50% Channel upper line and the 21-day EMA, or roughly between 3,300 and 3,275, for the past few days. Meanwhile, Russell 2000 futures (INDEXRUSSELL: RUT) have fallen below their 50-day SMA and Emerging Markets futures (/MME), which are weighted toward China, are breaking to the downside out of an upward channel that began in August.

Watch to see if the contract holds support near 1,060-1,055, the area of the Linear Regression Line and the Volume Profile Point of Control, as well as the previous lows near 1,030 for clues to additional downsides for world markets.

