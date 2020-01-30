Recap: Alliance Data Systems Q4 Earnings

Shares of Alliance Data Systems (NYSE: ADS) fell 3% after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 41.48% over the past year to $4.12, which missed the estimate of $4.37.

Revenue of $1,461,000,000 lower by 28.94% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $1,500,000,000.

Outlook

Q1 EPS expected to be between $20.50 and $20.45, versus the analyst estimate of $20.45.

Q1 revenue expected between $5,600,000,000 and $5,600,000,000, compared to the analyst estimate of $5,700,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.alliancedata.com%2Finvestors%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2154049&sessionid=1&key=6007E61BA24CCBAF5AE7425FBBB12F66®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high was at $182.95

52-week low: $99.20

Price action over last quarter: Up 2.35%

Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems was born of the 1996 combination of a J.C. Penney transaction-processing operation and The Limited's credit card bank business. With headquarters in Plano, Texas, Alliance provides marketing, loyalty program, and private-label credit card services. The company is known for its large Air Miles loyalty program in Canada. The private-label services and credit group is financially the company's most important operating segment.