Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Alliance Data Systems Q4 Earnings
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 30, 2020 9:41am   Comments
Share:

Shares of Alliance Data Systems (NYSE: ADS) fell 3% after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

  • Earnings per share decreased 41.48% over the past year to $4.12, which missed the estimate of $4.37.
  • Revenue of $1,461,000,000 lower by 28.94% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $1,500,000,000.

Outlook

  • Q1 EPS expected to be between $20.50 and $20.45, versus the analyst estimate of $20.45.
  • Q1 revenue expected between $5,600,000,000 and $5,600,000,000, compared to the analyst estimate of $5,700,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems was born of the 1996 combination of a J.C. Penney transaction-processing operation and The Limited's credit card bank business. With headquarters in Plano, Texas, Alliance provides marketing, loyalty program, and private-label credit card services. The company is known for its large Air Miles loyalty program in Canada. The private-label services and credit group is financially the company's most important operating segment.

Posted-In: Earnings News Guidance

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADS)

Earnings Scheduled For January 30, 2020
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 14, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga