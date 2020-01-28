Lockheed Martin Reports Q4 Earnings Beat

Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) reported fourth-quarter earnings of $5.29 per share on Tuesday, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $5.02 by 5.38%. This is a 20.5% increase over earnings of $4.39 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $15.878 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $15.27 billion by 3.98%. This is a 10.18% increase over sales of $14.411 billion the same period last year.

"The corporation delivered outstanding performance throughout 2019, achieving exceptional sales growth, strong earnings, cash from operations, and a record backlog," said Lockheed Martin Chairman, President and CEO Marillyn Hewson. "As we look ahead to 2020, we remain focused on providing innovative global solutions for our customers, investing for growth across our portfolio, and generating long-term value for our shareholders."

Lockheed Martin shares were trading up 0.98% at $436.61 in Tuesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $434.45 and a 52-week low of $281.