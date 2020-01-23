Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Thursday's Market Minute: The Bigger Picture In Quarterly Reports
TD Ameritrade Network  
 
January 23, 2020 9:13am   Comments
Share:
Thursday's Market Minute: The Bigger Picture In Quarterly Reports

Earnings season is back. While companies release their fourth quarter financial results, investors and market watchers get the inside scoop into not only what’s going on behind closed doors at one company, but also into the overall economy. Certain sectors are impacted more by different economic conditions. Retail is often tied with consumer confidence and labor: how many iPads a family gets for Christmas, for instance, shows confidence in a steady future income, which likely shows a higher employment rate.

Other sectors, like semiconductor stocks and airlines, can provide insight into many different facets of the economy. Semiconductors are used in just about everything nowadays from the obvious, like one’s computer and cell phone, to an electric vehicle (the more semis are used in products, the more products being consumed, the more confident the consumer). Semis, too, are often heavily linked to the Chinese economy, and are susceptible to tariffs.

Airlines – this morning Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV), American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL), and JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) reported earnings – are also impacted by a variety of economic conditions, including consumer confidence, energy prices, and U.S. manufacturing data. Granted, three months is a short time period for which to judge, but within these shorter-term reports is often a lot of telling information. After all, one negative quarter doesn’t happen independently from the others.

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Posted-In: airlinesEarnings News Emerging Market ETFs Retail Sales Markets ETFs General Best of Benzinga

 

Related Articles (JBLU + AAL)

Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Thurs., Jan. 23, 2020: CODX, LUV, INTC, PAYC, EPZM
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mostly Flat Ahead Of Earnings
12 Stocks To Watch For January 23, 2020
Earnings Scheduled For January 23, 2020
Q4 Preview: JetBlue Airways Earnings
Q4 Earnings Preview For American Airlines Group
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga