Procter & Gamble Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 23, 2020 7:37am   Comments
Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) reported second-quarter earnings of $1.42 per share on Thursday, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.37 by 3.65%. This is a 13.6% increase over earnings of $1.25 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $18.24 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $18.35 billion by 0.60%. This is a 4.60% increase over sales of $17.438 billion the same period last year.

See Also: 3 ETFs To Consider: Big Earnings For Airlines, Chips And Consumers

"We delivered another strong quarter of organic sales growth, core earnings per share and cash returned to shareowners," said David Taylor, Chairman, President and CEO "Our strong first half results enable us to further increase our outlook for the full fiscal year across each of these metrics and to increase our commitment of cash return to shareowners."

Procter & Gamble shares were trading down 2% at $123.75 in Thursday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $127 and a 52-week low of $89.08.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

