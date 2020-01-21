Halliburton Trades Higher On Q4 Earnings Beat

Halliburton (NYSE: HAL) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results.

The company reported adjusted quarterly earnings of 32 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 29 cents by 10.34%. This is a 21.95% decrease over earnings of 41 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $5.191 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $5.11 billion by 1.59%. This is a 12.55% decrease over sales of $5.936 billion the same period last year.

Halliburton shares were trading up 1.6% at $24.34 during Tuesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $32.71 and a 52-week low of $16.97 per share.