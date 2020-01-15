Market Overview

Alcoa Reports Q4 Earnings Miss
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 15, 2020 4:40pm   Comments
Alcoa Reports Q4 Earnings Miss

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) shares are trading lower in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results. The company said it expects lower quarterly results in the bauxite segment due to lower pricing and seasonally lower volumes.

Alcoa reported fourth-quarter losses of 31 cents per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate by 34.7%. This is a 146% decrease over earnings of 66 cents per share from the same period last year.

See Also: Alcoa To Consolidate Sales, Procurement And Commercial Operations, Cuts Staff

The company reported quarterly sales of $2.44 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $2.47 billion by 1.21%. This is a 27.03% decrease over sales of $3.344 billion the same period last year.

Alcoa shares were trading down 2.2% at $19.73 at time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $31.45 and a 52-week low of $16.46.

