Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Target Trades Lower On Weak Holiday Sales Data, Maintains Q4 Guidance
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 15, 2020 7:49am   Comments
Share:
Target Trades Lower On Weak Holiday Sales Data, Maintains Q4 Guidance

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) shares were trading lower Wednesday after the retailer reported holiday sales that failed to meet expectations.

Comparable sales in the combined November and December period grew 1.4% versus 5.7% growth in the same period last year.

Comparable digital sales grew 19% in the November and December period, driven primarily by the company's same-day fulfillment services, which together grew more than 50% from the comparable period last year, according to Target. 

Target maintained its previous guidance for fourth-quarter earnings per share of $1.54-$1.74 against a $1.70 estimate and fiscal year 2019 adjusted EPS guidance of $6.25-$6.45.

“We faced challenges throughout November and December in key seasonal merchandise categories and our holiday sales did not meet our expectations,” CEO Brian Cornell said in a statement. 

“However, because of the durability of our business model, we are maintaining our guidance for our fourth quarter earnings per share. We also remain on track to deliver historically strong full-year results in 2019, including comparable sales growth of more than 3% and record-high EPS reflecting mid-teens growth compared with last year.”  

Target shares were trading down 7.87% at $115.40 at the time of publication during Wednesday's premarket session. The stock has a 52-week high of $130.24 and a 52-week low of $67.17

Related Links:

Target Reports Q3 Earnings Beat, Raises Guidance

Target Reports Q2 Earnings Beat, Raises Guidance

Photo by Mike Kalasnik via Wikimedia

Posted-In: e-commerce retailEarnings News Guidance Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TGT)

21 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Weaker Than Expected December Jobs Report Might Weigh, But Overall Growth Positive
Want A Tofurky Burger? Pick One Up At Target
Bed Bath & Beyond's Stock Plunges With Hard Times On The Horizon
Bed Bath & Beyond – Bouncing Back Or Going Further Down?
Bed Bath & Beyond Sells Half Its Real-Estate In An Effort To Turn Around Business
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga