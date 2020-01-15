Market Overview

Bank Of America Reports Q4 Earnings
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 15, 2020 7:30am   Comments
Bank Of America Reports Q4 Earnings

Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) reported fourth-quarter earnings of 74 cents per share Wednesday, beating the Street estimate of 68 cents by 8.82%.

This is a 5.71% increase over earnings of 70 cents per share in the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly GAAP sales of $22.3 billion while non-GAAP sales came in at $22.494 billion, beating the Street estimate of $22.35 billion.

This is a 2.58% decrease over sales of $22.891 billion the same period last year.

Bank of America shares were trading down 0.2% at $35.25 at the time of publication in Wednesday's pre-market session.

Photo by Coolcaesar via Wikimedia

Posted-In: Earnings News Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

