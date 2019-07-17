Bank Of America Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings
Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) reported second-quarter earnings of 74 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 71 cents. This is a 17.46% increase over earnings of 63 cents per share from the same period last year.
The company reported quarterly sales of $23.1 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $23.23 billion. This is 1.48% increase over sales of $22.763 billion the same period last year.
The stock closed Tuesday's session at $28.99 per share and was trading marginally lower in Wednesday's pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $31.91 and a 52-week low of $22.66.
Related Links:
JPMorgan Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates
Goldman Sachs Reports Q2 Earnings Beat
Photo credit: Mike Mozart, Flickr
Posted-In: Earnings News Best of Benzinga
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.