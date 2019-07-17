Market Overview

Bank Of America Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 17, 2019 6:49am   Comments
Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) reported second-quarter earnings of 74 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 71 cents. This is a 17.46% increase over earnings of 63 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $23.1 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $23.23 billion. This is 1.48% increase over sales of $22.763 billion the same period last year.

The stock closed Tuesday's session at $28.99 per share and was trading marginally lower in Wednesday's pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $31.91 and a 52-week low of $22.66.

JPMorgan Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates

Goldman Sachs Reports Q2 Earnings Beat

Photo credit: Mike Mozart, Flickr

Posted-In: Earnings News Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

