Citigroup Reports Q4 Earnings Beat
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 14, 2020 8:35am   Comments
Citigroup (NYSE: C) shares traded marginally higher after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings of $2.15 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.84 by 16.85%. This is a 33.54% increase over earnings of $1.61 per share from the same period last year.

See Also: Here's How Much Investing $100 In Citigroup Stock Back In 2010 Would Be Worth Today

The company reported quarterly sales of $18.4 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $17.89 billion by 2.85%. This is a 7.45% increase over sales of $17.124 billion the same period last year.

Citigroup shares traded around $80.80 at time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $81.26 and a 52-week low of $55.70.

Posted-In: Earnings News

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
