Here's How Much Investing $100 In Citigroup Stock Back In 2010 Would Be Worth Today

Investors who owned stocks in the 2010s generally experienced some big gains. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) total return for the decade was 250.5%. But there’s no question some big-name stocks didn’t keep pace along the way.

Citigroup’s Difficult Decade

One market laggard of the past decade was big bank Citigroup & Co (NYSE: C).

Citigroup and other U.S. banks were hit hard during the financial crisis in 2008 and 2009. But among the big banks that survived the crisis, Citigroup was one of the hardest hit. At one point in 2009, the U.S. Treasury took a 36% ownership stake in Citigroup after issuing the company an emergency crisis bailout.

Citigroup started the 2010s trading at $3.40. That year, Citigroup reported $10.6 billion in profits, its first profitable year since 2007. The government sold its stake in the company at a $12 billion net profit for taxpayers. Citigroup issued a 1-to-10 reverse stock split in March 2011 to get its stock price back above $5 per share. Citigroup shares hit their split-adjusted low point of the 2010s during the Eurozone debt crisis in 2011, dropping as low as $19.76.

Since mid-2012, Citigroup shares have steadily climbed higher, making a series of new post-crisis highs.

Citigroup In 2020 And Beyond

Citigroup shares broke above $80 for the first time since the crisis in late December and reached their decade high of $81.26 on the first trading day of 2020. Despite the 10-year rally, Citigroup shares are still nowhere close to their split-adjusted pre-crisis highs of around $475 back in 2006.

Despite the bumpy road, Citigroup investors that held on through a volatile decade turned a significant profit, and $100 worth of Citigroup stock bought in 2010 would be worth about $245 today, assuming reinvested dividends.

Looking ahead, analysts expect additional upside for Citigroup in 2020. The average price target among the 24 analysts covering the stock is $89, suggesting 11.5% upside from current levels.