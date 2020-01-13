Monday's Market Minute: This Week's Earnings And Geopolitics Factors

Looks like another big week ahead for investors and traders alike with banks starting off earnings season: Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC), Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C), Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC), and Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) all are set to report this week. In addition to earnings, we have inflation data scheduled for release. Keep an eye on the Consumer Price Index on Tuesday, PPI on Wednesday, and Retails Sales on Thursday. The Fed is watching all these closely (so we should as well) and all have potential to move markets.

Throughout the week, we also have multiple Fed speakers, Housing data, JOLTS, and Industrial Production. But heads up, because it’s not just earnings and financial data due out; also keep an eye on headlines and the Middle East: unease last week tied to tensions with Iran sent Gold to levels we haven’t seen since early 2013, Crude Oil to within a buck of the 2019 high, and safe haven migration to foreign currencies like the Yen and the Swiss Franc.

While President Trump’s comments last week that Iran appears to be standing down seemed to calm investors’ concerns, many feel the situation remains somewhat volatile. Last week’s softer-than-expected jobs report and the downtick in wages has sparked whispers of potential rate cut(s) to come in 2020. Stay tuned to the TD Ameritrade Network for coverage of all the breaking news – market-moving stories and analysis of the market reaction.

Image by Jo Wiggijo from Pixabay