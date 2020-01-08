Walgreens Boots Alliance Falls On Q1 Earnings Miss

Drug store chain Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) shares are trading lower on Wednesday after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter EPS and sales results.

The company reported earnings of $1.37 per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.41 by 2.84%. This is a 6.16% decrease over earnings of $1.46 per share from the same period last year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance reported quarterly sales of $34.34 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $34.6 billion by 0.75%. This is a 1.62% increase over sales of $33.793 billion the same period last year.

The company maintained guidance of roughly flat growth in fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share at constant currency rates, with a range of plus or minus 3%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance shares traded lower by 6% to $55.81 at time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $74.94 and a 52-week low of $49.03.

Photo credit: Michael Rivera, via Wikimedia Commons