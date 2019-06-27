Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) reported third-quarter earnings of $1.47 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.43. This is a 3.92% decrease over earnings of $1.53 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $34.591 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. This is a 0.75% increase over sales of $34.334 billion the same period last year.

The company reaffirmed FY2019 adjusted EPS Guidance of about flat on a year-over-year basis. "We will continue our aggressive response to rapidly shifting trends, and have already seen improved U.S. retail sales and prescription growth and are making good progress in implementing our Transformational Cost Management Program," said excutive Vice Chairman and CEO Stefano Pessina. "Together, this gives us the confidence to reiterate the fiscal 2019 guidance we previously provided."

Walgreens shares traded higher by 1.37% to $53.10 in Thursday's pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $86.31 and a 52-week low of $49.31.

Photo credit: Mike Mozart, Flickr