Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tuesday's Market Minute: Holiday Shopping, Holiday Shipping
TD Ameritrade Network  
 
December 17, 2019 9:11am   Comments
Share:
Tuesday's Market Minute: Holiday Shopping, Holiday Shipping

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) reports earnings today after the closing bell, with Zacks reporting an EPS estimate of $2.80 and revenue of $17.57 billion. The stock is nearly flat year-to-date, despite e-commerce retail orders increasing across the board. Holiday shopping season is a busy time for shipping companies – the USPS expects to deliver 16 billion packages between Thanksgiving and New Year's – and thus, potentially a lucrative time for FedEx.

However, the Wall Street Journal reports Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is preventing its 3rd-party sellers, which make up around 50% of the platform, from using FedEx's ground delivery network for Prime shipping as it develops and implements its own delivery service. Another logistical headwind for FedEx is the traditional holiday shopping season, which is the time between Thanksgiving and Christmas, is six days shorter than last year's.

This could result in fewer online orders, or perhaps even more of them as last-minute shoppers scramble, relying on ever-quicker expectations of delivery. Setting aside whether FedEx can fulfill all the orders, can it profit enough on them as more consumers demand free, fast shipping, with a tight labor market driving up wages?

Information from TDA is not intended to be investment advice or construed as a recommendation or endorsement of any particular investment or investment strategy, and is for illustrative purposes only. Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade.

Image by John R Perry from Pixabay

Posted-In: Earnings News Emerging Market ETFs Commodities Retail Sales Markets ETFs General Best of Benzinga

 

Related Articles (AMZN + FDX)

A Preview Of FedEx's Earnings
8 Stocks To Watch For December 17, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For December 17, 2019
Amazon Bars Prime Sellers From Shipping With FedEx As Holiday Shopping Peaks
Amazon Halting FedEx Ground Deliveries By Seller Fulfilled Prime Customers
Today's Pickup: Tesla's Truck May Not Ride In Europe; Pushback On Morgan Stanley's Amazon Forecast
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

10 Stocks With At Least 30% Borrow Fees