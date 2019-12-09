Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Chewy Stretches Higher After Q3 Sales Beat
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 09, 2019 4:28pm   Comments
Share:
Chewy Stretches Higher After Q3 Sales Beat

Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) shares were slightly higher in Monday's after-hours session after reporting a third-quarter sales beat.

Earnings came in at a loss of 20 cents per share, missing estimates by 4 cents. Sales came in at $1.23 billion, beating estimates by $30 million.

“We are pleased to report strong third quarter 2019 results with net sales growing 40% year-over-year and gross margin increasing 410 basis points over the same period as the team continues to execute against our strategy of long-term, sustainable growth and margin expansion,” Chewy CEO Sumit Singh said in a statement. 

“We remain focused on delivering product innovation and technology that makes finding and buying the right product easy, convenient, and enjoyable. We believe we are transforming the industry with our truly unique and personalized, high-bar shopping experience that builds trust and brand loyalty by keeping the customer at the center of everything we do.”

Chewy shares were 2.36% higher at $24.75 at the time of publication. 

Q3 Highlights

  • Net loss of $79 million
  • Gross margin of 23.7%

Related Links: 

Morgan Stanley Buys Chewy As Pet Ownership, E-Commerce Grow

Credit Suisse: Chewy Boasts 6 Growth Drivers

Posted-In: e-commerce pets Sumit SinghEarnings News After-Hours Center Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CHWY)

Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Mon., Dec. 9, 2019: MRK, PCG, M, DPLO, CHWY
Earnings Scheduled For December 9, 2019
Morgan Stanley Buys Chewy As Pet Ownership, E-Commerce Grow
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 5, 2019
40 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
'Fast Money Halftime Report' Traders Weigh In On American Express, Chewy And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Stitch Fix Trades Higher On Q1 Earnings Beat, CFO To Step Down