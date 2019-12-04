Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Slack Reports Q3 Earnings Beat
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 04, 2019 4:28pm   Comments
Share:
Slack Reports Q3 Earnings Beat

Slack Technologies Inc (NYSE: WORK) shares continue to fall despite reporting a third-quarter earnings beat on Wednesday.

Adjusted earnings came in at a loss of 2 cents per share, beating estimates by 6 cents. Sales came in at $168.7 million, beating estimates by $12.68 million.

The company issued strong 2020 guidance, but fourth-quarter earnings guidance was relatively weak.

"Shared channels went into general availability in mid-September after an extensive beta period. Since then the rate of adoption has accelerated," said CEO Stewart Butterfield.

"Revenue growth was 60% year-over-year, driven by strong growth upmarket," said CFO Allen Shim. "We ended the quarter with 821 Paid Customers greater than $100,000 in annual recurring revenue, which is up 67% year-over-year. We also exceeded 50 Paid Customers with greater than $1 million in annual recurring revenue for the first time, an indication that large enterprises are increasingly standardizing on Slack as their primary collaboration platform."

Highlights

  • Ended the quarter with over 105,000 paid customers, up 30% year-over-year
  • Calculated billings increased 47% year-over-year
  • Net dollar retention rate was 134%

Slack's stock traded lower by 4% in Wednesday's after-hours session after closing the regular session at $21.66 per share. The stock IPO'd on June 20 at $38.50 per share.

Related Links:

Analyst: Microsoft Teams Service With 20M DAUs Is 'Clearly A Negative' For Slack Investors

Why's It Called That? The Story Behind LUV, FUN, MMM And Other Tickers

Posted-In: Stewart ButterfieldEarnings News Guidance After-Hours Center Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WORK)

Earnings Scheduled For December 4, 2019
Why's It Called That? The Story Behind LUV, FUN, MMM And Other Tickers
Analyst: Microsoft Teams Service With 20M DAUs Is 'Clearly A Negative' For Slack Investors
'Fast Money Halftime Report' Traders Advise Viewers On Microsoft, Apple And More
Q3 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Wall Street Weighs In On Workday's Q3 Earnings