Slack Reports Q3 Earnings Beat
Slack Technologies Inc (NYSE: WORK) shares continue to fall despite reporting a third-quarter earnings beat on Wednesday.
Adjusted earnings came in at a loss of 2 cents per share, beating estimates by 6 cents. Sales came in at $168.7 million, beating estimates by $12.68 million.
The company issued strong 2020 guidance, but fourth-quarter earnings guidance was relatively weak.
"Shared channels went into general availability in mid-September after an extensive beta period. Since then the rate of adoption has accelerated," said CEO Stewart Butterfield.
"Revenue growth was 60% year-over-year, driven by strong growth upmarket," said CFO Allen Shim. "We ended the quarter with 821 Paid Customers greater than $100,000 in annual recurring revenue, which is up 67% year-over-year. We also exceeded 50 Paid Customers with greater than $1 million in annual recurring revenue for the first time, an indication that large enterprises are increasingly standardizing on Slack as their primary collaboration platform."
Highlights
- Ended the quarter with over 105,000 paid customers, up 30% year-over-year
- Calculated billings increased 47% year-over-year
- Net dollar retention rate was 134%
Slack's stock traded lower by 4% in Wednesday's after-hours session after closing the regular session at $21.66 per share. The stock IPO'd on June 20 at $38.50 per share.
