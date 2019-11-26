Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Dick's Sporting Goods Trades Higher On Q3 Earnings Beat
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 26, 2019 8:38am   Comments
Share:
Dick's Sporting Goods Trades Higher On Q3 Earnings Beat

Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) reported third-quarter earnings of 52 cents per share on Tuesday, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 37 cents by 40.54%. This is a 73.33% increase over earnings of 30 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $1.962 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.91 billion by 2.72%. This is a 5.65% increase over sales of $1.857 billion the same period last year.

See Also: Bank Of America Sees Upside In Dick's Sporting Goods, Upgrades To Buy

Dick's Sporting Goods shares were trading up 10.6% at $43.63 in Tuesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $41.65 and a 52-week low of $29.69.

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DKS)

12 Stocks To Watch For November 26, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For November 26, 2019
Bank Of America Sees Upside In Dick's Sporting Goods, Upgrades To Buy
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 25, 2019
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Barclays Starts Coverage Of US Specialty Retail
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Best Buy Trades Higher On Q3 Earnings Beat, Raises Guidance