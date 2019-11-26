Dick's Sporting Goods Trades Higher On Q3 Earnings Beat

Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) reported third-quarter earnings of 52 cents per share on Tuesday, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 37 cents by 40.54%. This is a 73.33% increase over earnings of 30 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $1.962 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.91 billion by 2.72%. This is a 5.65% increase over sales of $1.857 billion the same period last year.

Dick's Sporting Goods shares were trading up 10.6% at $43.63 in Tuesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $41.65 and a 52-week low of $29.69.