Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Schwab, TD Ameritrade Confirm $26B All-Stock Merger
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 25, 2019 7:22am   Comments
Share:
Schwab, TD Ameritrade Confirm $26B All-Stock Merger

Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW) will acquire TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ: AMTD) for $26 billion, the companies confirmed on Monday. Reports of the acquisition first broke last Thursday.

Charles Schwab will pay approximately 1.0837 Schwab shares for each TD Ameritrade share.

"With this transaction, we will capitalize on the unique opportunity to build a firm with the soul of a challenger and the resources of a large financial services institution that will be uniquely positioned to serve the investment, trading and wealth management needs of investors across every phase of their financial journeys," Charles Schwab CEO Walt Bettinger said in a statement.

"Partnering with Schwab on this transformative opportunity makes the right strategic and financial sense for TD Ameritrade,"Stephen Boyle, TD Ameritrade EVP and CFO, said in a statement. "...Together, we can deliver the ultimate client experience for retail investors and independent registered investment advisors. We can continue to challenge the status quo, pooling our resources and expertise to transform lives—and investing—and deliver sustainable, long-term value to our many stakeholders."

The TD Ameritrade Board of Directors has suspended its previously disclosed CEO search, naming Boyle, as the company's interim president and CEO. He will assume leadership of the company effective immediately, guiding management through its fiscal 2020 plan and the proposed integration with Schwab.

Charles Schwab shares last closed at $48.20, while TD Ameritrade shares closed at $48.13. Both stocks were trading down marginally Monday morning.

Related Links:

How 3 Major Retail Brokerages Are Embracing The Changing Industry

Wall Street Analysts Love Schwab's Pursuit Of TD Ameritrade

Posted-In: Earnings News Top Stories Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMTD + SCHW)

18 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Higher Start On Wall Street
Barron's Picks And Pans: Pfizer's New Identity, Electric Vehicles, Hong Kong Exodus — And Is The Bull Market About To End?
How 3 Major Retail Brokerages Are Embracing The Changing Industry
66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Cubic Tumbles Following Q4 Results; Hepion Pharmaceuticals Shares Climb
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

18 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session