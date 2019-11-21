Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Wall Street Analysts Love Schwab's Pursuit Of TD Ameritrade
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 21, 2019 10:35am   Comments
Share:
Wall Street Analysts Love Schwab's Pursuit Of TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: AMTD) shares jumped 24% on Thursday and Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) shares gained 11% on reports that a merger between the two online brokers could be imminent.

Fox Business reported Schwab wants to buy TD Ameritrade for $26 billion. A combination of the two brokers would create a company with more than $5 trillion in combined assets.

Analysts and investors have emphasized the need for brokers to scale up their businesses after a pricing war resulted in most major online brokers eliminating standard stocks and ETF trading commissions earlier this year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the deal.

Voices From The Street Talk Schwab + TD Ameritrade

JMP Securities analyst Devin Ryan told CNBC the commission cuts are likely the driving force behind the deal.

“If you’re Schwab and you that commissions are going to zero, you don’t want to make a move here and pay for those revenues when they’re still in the model. Now that we’re at zero, they’ve come out of the Ameritrade model, they’ve come out of Schwab’s model, and I think there’s going to be a lot of synergies here,” Ryan said.

Wells Fargo analyst Christopher Harris said TD Ameritrade’s relationship with TD Bank could cause some complications during the merger process.

“We would suspect TD Bank would ultimately dissolve its banking agreement with AMTD, which is up for renewal in 2021,” Harris wrote in a note. He said eliminating the TD Bank agreement would help Schwab better monetize TD Ameritrade customers’ cash.

Bank of America analyst Michael Carrier said E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ: ETFC), which was down 5.3% in early trading, will now feel the heat to respond with its own deal.

“Over time, if firms are left out, it could create some pressure on those stocks, and as the distribution platforms become larger, it could also create a bit more pressure for the asset management industry,” Carrier wrote.

He said the TD Bank relationship could complicate the merger from a regulatory standpoint, but the merger could also create some alternative banking product opportunities for Schwab in the longer term.

Ratings And Price Targets

Wells Fargo has a Market Perform rating and $42 target for Schwab and an Underperform rating and $34 target for TD Ameritrade.

Bank of America has a Neutral rating and $43 price target for Schwab and an Underperform rating and $37 target for TD Ameritrade.

Benzinga’s Take

It’s rare that the market sees a buyout as so bullish for both parties involved, but the price action on Thursday suggests investors see this merger as a win-win situation. Traders should keep a close watch for other potential merger deals in the online broker space.

Do you agree with this take? Email feedback@benzinga.com with your thoughts.

Related Links:

How And Why Are Online Brokers Offering Commission-Free Trades?

'Zero Commissions Now A Reality': Wall Street Reacts To Broker Commission Cuts

Latest Ratings for SCHW

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2019MaintainsOverweight
Nov 2019DowngradesOutperformMarket Perform
Oct 2019MaintainsHold

View More Analyst Ratings for SCHW
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Bank of America Christopher Harris Devin RyanAnalyst Color M&A Price Target Top Stories Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMTD + ETFC)

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Edge Lower; Macy's Posts Downbeat Q3 Sales
Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Thurs., Nov. 21, 2019: ETFC, PYPL, M, SPCE, SPLK
30 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Reports: Charles Schwab Looking To Acquire TD Ameritrade For $26B
Meet The 2019 Fintech Listmakers: Steve Quirk
'Perfecting Your Craft': Nour Atta's Method For Becoming A High-Earning Trader
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
TGTMorgan StanleyMaintains130.0
VCMorgan StanleyMaintains52.0
URBNMorgan StanleyMaintains32.0
TENMorgan StanleyMaintains8.0
MGAMorgan StanleyMaintains42.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

These Analysts Loved Target's Q3 Earnings, And Think The Retailer Will Win The Holiday Wars