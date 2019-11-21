Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Reports: Charles Schwab Looking To Acquire TD Ameritrade For $26B
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 21, 2019 7:34am   Comments
Share:
Reports: Charles Schwab Looking To Acquire TD Ameritrade For $26B

Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW) is looking to acquire TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ: AMTD) for $26 billion, Fox Business first reported. The deal could be announced as soon as today.

In October, Charles Schwab announced it would be slashing its trading commission costs from $4.95 to zero. Brokerages like Fidelity and TD Ameritrade soon followed and also cut fees.

"Not charging for trades is a boon for consumers, but it’s left the brokerages scrambling to find ways to maintain profits," CNBC's Becky Quick reported Thursday morning. "A deal between Schwab and TD Ameritrade would create a behemoth with $5 trillion in combined assets."

See Also: How And Why Are Online Brokers Offering Commission-Free Trades?

Schwab’s founder Charles Schwab told CNBC in October consolidation in the retail brokerage industry is a “logical conclusion that will occur.”

TD Ameritrade's stock traded higher by 25% at $51.85 in Thursday’s pre-market session. The company has a market cap of $22.4 billion.

Charles Schwab shares traded up 12% at $50.09 in Thursday’s pre-market session. The company has a market cap of $57.4 billion.

E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FTFC) fell about 5% at time of publication.

Posted-In: CNBC Fidelity Fox BusinessM&A News Top Stories Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMTD + ETFC)

Meet The 2019 Fintech Listmakers: Steve Quirk
'Perfecting Your Craft': Nour Atta's Method For Becoming A High-Earning Trader
Elizabeth Warren Trolls Billionaires In New Campaign Ad
Fidelity CEO Abigail Johnson: 'We've Been Anticipating' Zero Commissions
'How Do We Compete?': Invstr Founder Kerim Derhalli On The Brokerage Pricing War
Analyst: $0 Commissions Makes E*TRADE A Buyout Target
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Patent Win For Cellectis, Hepion Proves Efficacy In Animal Model, Job Cuts At Neon