TransDigm Reports Mixed Q4 Earnings
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 19, 2019 7:47am   Comments
TransDigm Gr (NYSE: TDG) reported fourth-quarter earnings of $5.62 per share on Tuesday, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $5.24 by 7.25%. This is a 26.58% increase over earnings of $4.44 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $1.54 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.61 billion by 4.35%. This is a 46.81% increase over sales of $1.049 billion the same period last year.

TransDigm sees fiscal year 2020 EPS $19.80-$21.20 versus $21.25 estimate and sales $6.175 billion-$6.325 billion versus the $6.34 billion estimate.

TransDigm shares were trading up 0.05% at $567.99 in Tuesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $568.83 and a 52-week low of $311.46.

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

