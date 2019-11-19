TransDigm Reports Mixed Q4 Earnings

TransDigm Gr (NYSE: TDG) reported fourth-quarter earnings of $5.62 per share on Tuesday, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $5.24 by 7.25%. This is a 26.58% increase over earnings of $4.44 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $1.54 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.61 billion by 4.35%. This is a 46.81% increase over sales of $1.049 billion the same period last year.

TransDigm sees fiscal year 2020 EPS $19.80-$21.20 versus $21.25 estimate and sales $6.175 billion-$6.325 billion versus the $6.34 billion estimate.

TransDigm shares were trading up 0.05% at $567.99 in Tuesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $568.83 and a 52-week low of $311.46.

