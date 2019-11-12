Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up Ahead Of Fed Speakers

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 12, 2019 6:25am   Comments
Share:
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up Ahead Of Fed Speakers

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade. Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker is set to speak in New York at 1:00 p.m. ET, while Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari will speak in Madison, Wisconsin at 6:00 p.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 31 points to 27,689 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded rose 3.4 points to 3,090.75. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index gained 15.5 points to 8,265.25.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 0.7% to trade at $62.63 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 0.6% to trade at $57.19 a barrel.

 

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 0.3%, STOXX Europe 600 Index gaining 0.3% and German DAX 30 index gaining 0.5%. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.4%, while French CAC 40 Index rose 0.3%.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 0.81%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained 0.52%, China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.17% and India’s BSE Sensex rose 0.1%.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at JMP Securities downgraded Box Inc (NYSE: BOX) from Market Outperform to Market Perform.

Box shares fell 1.2% to $16.25 in pre-market trading.

Breaking News

  • Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (NASDAQ: GO) reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter and raised 2019 earnings guidance.
  • Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE: EPC) reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter.
  • Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (NYSE: LTS) agreed to be acquired by Advisor Group for $3.50 per share in cash.
  • Fluent Inc (NASDAQ: FLNT) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its third quarter.

Posted-In: A Peek Into The MarketsEarnings News Eurozone Futures Global Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BOX + EPC)

Earnings Scheduled For November 12, 2019
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 10, 2019
52 Biggest Movers From Friday
34 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 27, 2019
25 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Mark Cuban Believes Senator Warren Deliberately Misleading Public