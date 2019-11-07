Thursday's Market Minute: Trade Headlines Sway Markets... Again

Yesterday saw the major U.S. stock indices reach session lows after reports said President Trump and Xi Jinping may put off signing a trade deal until December. Then, this morning, stock futures jumped higher after the U.S. and China agreed to roll back tariffs in phases if a deal is reached.

By this point, we’re no strangers to the push and pull that U.S./China trade headlines have on markets, but this most recent example shows how quickly markets can react on virtually no news. Despite the back-and-forth headlines, however, investors' "fear" remained low: the CBOE Market Volatility Index (VIX) closed around 12.60 yesterday. And over a 5-day period, the highest the “fear gauge” reached was 13.80, well below its current 200-day moving average of 15.40.

What does it mean when stocks swing without a push higher in volatility? Well, for starters, that there are many more factors in play. Tied in with more-of-the-same U.S./China news is a swinging oil market, increasing concerns in global economic growth, and an earnings season that’s winding down. However, there are still some earnings names worth watching on the horizon today.

This morning, we see reports from Teva Pharmaceuticals and Keurig Dr. Pepper; and later today, results from The Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS), The Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD), Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BKNG), and Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ: DBX).

