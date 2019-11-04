Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Shake Shack Falls Despite Q3 Earnings Beat
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 04, 2019 4:32pm   Comments
Share:
Shake Shack Falls Despite Q3 Earnings Beat

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK) shares a plummeting despite reporting a third-quarter earnings beat.

Earnings came in at 26 cents per share, beating estimates by 6 cents. Sales came in at $157.8 million, beating estimates by $144,000. The company also raised 2019 sales guidance, but still fell short of consensus.

"We're pleased to report total revenue grew nearly 32% and the team delivered another quarter of positive Same-Shack sales of 2%, continuing to drive positive traffic of 1.2%. Based on our results to date, we are raising our 2019 revenue guidance, including our licensing revenue guidance," CEO Randy Garutti said in a press release.

"This has been the biggest development year in Shack history as we've grown our presence around the country and internationally in the new markets of Mainland China, Singapore, the Philippines and Mexico. In 2020, we will continue to expand even further within key domestic and international markets."

Highlights

  • Total revenue increased 31.9%
  • Shack sales increased 31.5%
  • Same-Shack sales increased 2%
  • Licensed revenue increased 43.3%

Shake Shack shares are down 13.5% at $72.81 in the after-hours session. The stock closed at $84.21.

Photo by Dustin Blitchok.

Posted-In: Randy GaruttiEarnings News Guidance Restaurants After-Hours Center General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SHAK)

Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Mon., Nov. 4, 2019: MCD, SYK, UAA, NIO, SHAK
Q3 Earnings Preview For Shake Shack
PreMarket Prep Recap: All About The Jobs Number
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 30, 2019
Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Dollar Tree, Halliburton, More
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Alibaba, Chevron And More 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks From November 4