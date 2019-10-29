Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Kellogg Trades Higher On Q3 Earnings Beat
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 29, 2019 8:50am   Comments
Share:
Kellogg Trades Higher On Q3 Earnings Beat

Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) reported third-quarter earnings of $1.03 per share on Tuesday, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 91 cents by 13.19%. This is a 2.83% decrease over earnings of $1.06 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $3.37 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $3.35 billion by 0.60%. This is a 2.85% decrease over sales of $3.469 billion the same period last year.

Kellogg reaffirmed full-year financial guidance and expects net sales growth is still expected to be +1-2% year on year on both a currency-neutral and organic basis.

Kellogg shares were trading up 3.1% at $63 in Tuesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $72.02 and a 52-week low of $51.34.

Related Links:

Kellogg Restructures Again, 150 Jobs To Be Cut

Kellogg Rallies After Columnist Reviews MorningStar Farms Grillers' Vegetarian Burgers

Posted-In: Earnings News Guidance Pre-Market Outlook

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (K)

12 Stocks To Watch For October 29, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For October 29, 2019
More Earnings And A Fed Decision In Week Four Of The WeTrader Competition
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 24, 2019
Barron's Picks And Pans: Apple, Boeing, GE, Kellogg And More
Collaborating On Lanes Can Benefit Shippers And Carriers
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Mastercard Ticks Higher On Q3 Earnings Beat