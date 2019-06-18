Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
My goal is to be on stage with my computer and let you
see my screen and make sure you know what buttons to
press, where you’re getting in & out, how to calculate
risk, your targets — all of those things.
It’s real-life trading. Make sure you sign up!
- Jerremy Newsome
GET TICKETS

Kellogg Restructures Again, 150 Jobs To Be Cut
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 18, 2019 1:01pm   Comments
Share:
Kellogg Restructures Again, 150 Jobs To Be Cut

Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) announced a second restructuring program and around 150 employees In North America will be leaving as part of the reorganization.

The company will take a pretax charge of about $35 million to restructure its North American operations.

Prescience Point Capital, a short seller who has held a bearish stance on Kellogg, tweeted, “These restructuring charges should NOT be excluded from non-GAAP results as they have persisted for nearly a decade. It’s merely another mechanism for mgmt to show inflated profits, obfuscate underlying results, and even provide a scapegoat for poor performance."

Kellogg shares traded down 1.4% at $55.72 Tuesday afternoon. The stock has a 52-week high of $74.98.

Related Links:

Kellogg Company Takes Home First Place Shipper Of Choice Award By Making Drivers A Priority

Former Kellogg Global Director Joins Curion to Focus on Product Innovation

Posted-In: Prescience PointNews Short Sellers Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (K)

Kellogg Company Takes Home First Place Shipper Of Choice Award By Making Drivers A Priority
A Look At This Year's Top Restaurant Trends: Cannabis, Craft And Casual
The Week In Cannabis News: Curaleaf Buys Cura Partners, Canopy Buys C3, Organigram Applies For Nasdaq Listing
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Down Over 3%; Nuvectra Shares Fall Folowing Downbeat Q1 Results
Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Down Over 200 Points; Digimarc Shares Spike Higher
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Edge Higher; Kellogg Reports Mixed Q1 Results
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Kango, A Ride-Sharing Service For School-Age Kids, Raises $3.6M In Series A