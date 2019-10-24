Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

3M Investors Pull Back On Mixed Q3 Earnings, Guidance Cut
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 24, 2019 8:04am   Comments
Share:
3M Investors Pull Back On Mixed Q3 Earnings, Guidance Cut

3M Co (NYSE: MMM) reported third-quarter earnings of $2.58 per share Thursday, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $2.49 by 3.61%. This is unchanged from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $7.991 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $8.16 billion by 2.07%. This is a 1.97% decrease over sales of $8.152 billion in the same period last year.

3M guided to fourth-quarter EPS in a range of $2.20-$2.30 versus a $2.41 Street estimate and cut its fiscal year 2019 EPS guidance from a range of $9.25-$9.75 to $8.99-$9.09 versus a $9.29 Street estimate.

"The 3M team delivered strong operational performance in the third-quarter," CEO Mike Roman said in a statement. 

"While the macroeconomic environment remains challenging, we executed well and built on the progress we made in the second-quarter. We continued to effectively manage costs and reduce inventory levels, while generating strong margins and cash flow." 

3M shares were trading down 1.93% at $165.50 in Thursday's premarket session. The stock has a 52-week high of $219.75 and a 52-week low of $150.58.

Related Links:

12 Stocks To Watch For October 24, 2019

3M Reports Q2 Earnings Beat

Posted-In: Earnings News Guidance Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MMM)

12 Stocks To Watch For October 24, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For October 24, 2019
Earnings Season Kicks Into Full Gear In Round 3 Of The WeTrader Competition
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
7 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Acorda To Trim Jobs, GlaxoSmithKline Gets FDA Nod, Edward Lifesciences Posts Q3 Beat-And-Raise