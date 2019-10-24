12 Stocks To Watch For October 24, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) to report quarterly earnings at $1.40 per share on revenue of $11.95 billion before the opening bell. American Airlines shares rose 0.4% to $28.40 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: MMM) to report quarterly earnings at $2.64 per share on revenue of $2.51 billion before the opening bell. 3M shares rose 0.3% to $169.19 in after-hours trading. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter. Microsoft shares rose 0.5% to $137.90 in the after-hours trading session.

